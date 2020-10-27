High school volleyball: Airline downs Haughton as regular season enters final week

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs in straight sets in a non-district match Monday at Airline.

The Lady Vikings won 25-13, 25-13, 25-20.

Airline’s Jaci Ervin had 13 digs along with four aces, four kills, two blocks and one assist.

Jacque Deville had four kills and four blocks. Makayla Casares had nine digs.

Airline won for the 12th time in its last 14 matches. The Lady Vikings are 14-5 overall.

Airline has two matches left on its regular-season schedule. The Lady Vikings visit Captain Shreve on Tuesday and Benton on Thursday.

Airline will be going to the playoffs and still has a shot at hosting a Division I first-round match.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, Haughton hadn’t played a match since Oct. 8.

The Lady Bucs have a busy week with five District 1-II matches left on their schedule, including a doubleheader at West Ouachita on Wednesday.

Haughton leads the district at 5-0.

The Lady Bucs are 6-7 overall. They will make the playoffs and still have a shot at hosting a Division II first-round playoff match.

The last official day of the regular season is Saturday. Division I and II first-round matches must be played by Wednesday, Nov. 4.