High school volleyball: Airline downs Haughton for fifth straight victory

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 in a District 1-I match Thursday night at Airline.

Airline’s Alex Knowles had 13 assists, eight kills and seven digs.

Ja’Niyah Boudreaux had eight kills, two blocks and one dig. Raylon Bailey had five blocks, four kills and one ace.

Airline (8-2, 2-0) has won five in a row. The Lady Vikings host Red River in a non-district match Monday at 6 p.m.

Haughton (3-2, 0-2) is playing in the Calvary Baptist tournament Saturday.