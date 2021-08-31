High school volleyball: Airline downs Haughton in four sets as season gets underway

High school volleyball: Airline downs Haughton in four sets as season gets...

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs in four sets as the volleyball season got underway Monday evening at Haughton.

Haughton won the first set 25-22. Airline took the final three 25-17, 25-20, 25-17.

Airline’s Jacqueline Deville had six aces, 10 kills and seven blocks.

Jacqueline Clem had 13 kills along with three digs, two blocks and one ace. Alex Knowles had 24 assists, four digs, one kill and one ace.

Averi Phillips and Sara White led Haughton in kills with five each. Phillips also had four digs and three assists. White had three digs and one block.

Ella Vickers had 10 assists, six aces and two kills. Kaely Bettisworth led the team in digs with nine. She also had two aces, one kill and one assist.

Haylee Crowder had five digs, two aces and three kills. Ariana Mathews had five digs, one ace and one kill.

Airline opens District 1-I play Tuesday at Parkway. It will be the season opener for the Lady Panthers.

Haughton hosts Loyola College Prep in another non-district match.

Benton opens its season against defending District 1-I champion Natchitoches Central.

All varsity matches begin at 6 p.m. They are usually preceded by freshman and junior varsity matches.