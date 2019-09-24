High school volleyball: Airline downs Haughton; Parkway wins

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 in a non-district match Monday at Airline.

Airline (12-9, 3-0) returns to District 1-I play Tuesday at Natchitoches Central (7-7, 2-1)

Gabby Patronis had 14 digs to go with five assists, four kills and one ace. Tori Ligman had 11 digs, six aces and one assist.

Elizabeth Gatti had five digs, five assists, four kills and one ace.

Haughton (3-6, 1-0) returns to District 1-II play Tuesday against Booker T. Washington (0-3, 0-1) at home.

The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated Northwood 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 in a non-district match Monday at Northwood.

Parkway (6-2, 1-2) hosts Ruston (14-2, 2-0) in a District 1-I match Tuesday.

Benton (2-5, 0-2) visits West Monroe (7-7, 0-2) in a District 1-I match Tuesday.

