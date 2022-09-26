High school volleyball: Airline downs Northwood, faces Byrd Tuesday for district lead

The Airline Lady Vikings tuned up for a District 1-I showdown against Byrd with a non-district victory over the Northwood Lady Falcons on Monday at Northwood.

Airline (10-9, 3-0) battles Byrd (10-7, 3-0) for the district lead Tuesday at Byrd at 6 p.m. In another District 1-I game Tuesday, Haughton hosts Parkway at 6.

Airline defeated Northwood 25-17, 25-13, 25-14.

Emily Younger had eight kills and two blocks. Catherine Jurkovich had seven kills.

Ja’Niyah Boudreaux had 15 digs, four aces and one kill.