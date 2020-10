Airline defeated Northwood in straight sets in a non-district match Wednesday at Northwood.

The Lady Vikings won 25-18, 25-12, 25-20.

Jaci Ervin had 16 digs, six kills, four aces and two blocks. Ariana Wilkinson had 14 assists, four digs, two aces and one kill.

Elizabeth Gatti had eight digs, six assists and five kills.

Airline is scheduled to host undefeated Calvary Baptist (16-0) on Thursday.