High school volleyball: Airline downs Parkway in District 1-I opener; Haughton posts non-district win

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Parkway Lady Panthers in four sets in a District 1-I opener Tuesday night at Parkway.

Elsewhere, the Haughton Lady Bucs picked up a non-district victory, defeating Caddo Magnet in four sets on the road.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers went on a 10-1 run in the first set to take a 17-8 lead. But the Lady Vikings rallied and cut the lead to 18-17.

Parkway went up 21-18, but Airline went on a 7-2 run to take the set 25-23.

The Lady Vikings won the second 25-18. The Lady Panthers rallied from a 23-19 deficit to win the third 26-24.

Airline won the fourth 25-14.

Ja’Niyah Boudreaux and Natalie Williams led the Lady Vikings in kills with 13 and 12, respectively. Boudreaux also had six digs.

Sicily Fontaine had 37 digs and six aces. Alex Knowles had a double-double with 35 assists and 17 digs.

In district matches Thursday, Airline (7-2) hosts Haughton and Parkway (1-7) visits Southwood.

At Caddo Magnet, Haughton dominated the first two sets, winning 25-14 and 25-6. After the Lady Mustangs won the third 25-21, the Lady Bucs took the match with a 25-18 victory in the fourth.

Ella Vickers had nine assists along with four kills, three aces and two blocks.

Maddie Polk had six aces, two kills and one block. Jordan Beam had six kills, three aces and two blocks.

Haylee Crowder had five aces and five digs. Lexi Coulson had five aces and four assists.

Kinsley Brotherton had five kills.

Haughton hosts Northwood Wednesday.