High school volleyball: Airline downs West Monroe in thriller

The Airline Lady Vikings won a five-set thriller over West Monroe in a District 1-I match Thursday in West Monroe.

Airline won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-15. But West Monroe rallied to take the next two 25-13 and 25-22. The Lady Vikings regrouped and pulled out the decisive fifth 15-12.

Advertisement

Gabby Patronis had a double-double with 25 digs and 11 kills. She came within three aces of a triple-double.

Elizabeth Gatti came within one kill of a triple-double with 20 digs, 11 assists, nine kills and two aces.

Tori Ligman had 27 digs, seven assists, three aces and two kills.

Jackie Deville had six kills, four blocks and six digs.

Airline improved to 17-12. West Monroe dropped to 16-12.

