High school volleyball: Airline drops Byrd, takes district lead; Haughton edges Parkway

The Airline Lady Vikings took sole possession of the District 1-I lead with a four-sets victory over defending champion Byrd Tuesday night at Airline.

Airline rallied from a 10-5 deficit in the first set. Trailing 22-19, the Lady Vikings won six straight points to take the set.

The Lady Jackets won the second 25-20 to even the match. Airline dominated the third 25-16.

The fourth set was a thriller. Byrd saved three match points, but the Lady Vikings were not to be denied on the fourth.

An attempted kill shot by the Lady Jackets sailed deep and Airline won the set 27-25 and the match.

Airline improved to 12-6 overall and 4-0 in district. Byrd dropped to 7-9 and 3-1.

In another District 1-I match, Haughton edged Parkway in five sets at Parkway.

At Airline, the victory gave the Lady Vikings a measure of revenge. Last season, Byrd swept Airline with both matches going five sets.

As usual, the victory was a team effort.

Libero Sicily Fontaine kept her team in many points. She had 26 digs. Fontaine was also effective offensively with four aces, four kills and two assists.

Ava Frith also kept points alive with 17 digs. She added three aces and one kill.

Raylon Bailey led the team in kills with 10 and blocks with four.

Alex Knowles set up her teammates with 22 assists. She also had 15 digs.

Lindsey Marcinkus contributed 13 assists along with five digs and four aces.

Natalie Williams and Ava Washington had seven kills each. Washington also had one block and one dig.

Airline and Byrd will meet again Oct. 19 at Byrd.

The Lady Vikings visit Benton (11-4, 2-1) in another key district match Thursday.

At Parkway, Haughton won the first set 25-14. Parkway evened the match with a 25-20 victory in the second.

The Lady Bucs dominated the third 25-9. But the Lady Panthers forced a decisive fifth set with a 25-18 victory in the fourth.

Haughton won the fifth 15-11.

The Lady Bucs’ Haylee Crowder had a double-double with 19 digs and 11 aces.

Ella Vickers came close to one with 22 assists, nine digs and four kills.

Maddie Polk led the team in kills with eight and blocks with four.

Jordan Beam was second on the team in kills with seven. She also had six digs.

Kinsley Brotherton had five kills and four digs. Laila Clinton had five aces and three kills.

Alivia Mathews had eight digs and three assists.

Haughton (8-10, 1-3) hosts Benton Wednesday. Parkway (6-16, 1-4) visits Captain Shreve (13-10, 3-1).

NOTE: Match statistics provided by coaches.