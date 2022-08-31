High school volleyball: Airline earns first victory of season

The Airline Lady Vikings picked up their first win of the season Tuesday night, defeating West Ouachita 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 at Airline.

Emily Younger had 10 kills and two digs. Jacqueline Clem had seven kills and four digs.

Kylie Authement had six aces, 19 assists and three digs.

Airline (1-1) is scheduled to host Neville Thursday.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to Northwood in four sets at Northwood.

The Lady Bucs won the first set 25-20. But the Lady Falcons took the next three 25-17, 25-14, 25-20.

Haughton (0-2) visits Loyola College Prep next Tuesday.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.