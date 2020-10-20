High school volleyball: Airline extends winning streak to four; Benton downs Northwood

Airline extended its winning streak to four, and Benton topped Northwood in high school volleyball action Monday.

Airline defeated Evangel Christian 26-18, 25-21, 25-10 in a non-district match at Airline. The Lady Vikings (11-4, 4-3) are scheduled to visit Ruston (10-2, 5-1) for a District 1-I match on Tuesday.

Jaci Ervin had 14 digs, eight kills and one block.

Lexi Danard had 11 kills and one dig. Ariana Wilkinson had 11 assists, six digs, four aces and three kills.

Benton defeated Northwood 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 in a non-district match at Benton. The Lady Tigers improved to 7-6.

Daly Nagot had seven kills, five digs and two aces.

Erin Martin had four kills, two blocks and one dig. Abby Schroeder had four aces and one kill.

Gracyn Badiali had three aces, three kills and two blocks. Andie Taylor had three aces, three kills and one dig.

Kaitlyn Masters had two aces and one kill. Tatum Waites had one ace and one dig. Harlie Erickson and Kylie Ortiz had one dig each. Macie Nance had one kill.

The Lady Tigers are scheduled to host Red River on Thursday.