High school volleyball: Airline extends winning streak to four; Benton improves to 3-1

High school volleyball: Airline extends winning streak to four; Benton improves to...

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers continued their winning ways Thursday night.

Airline won its fourth in a row, defeating Loyola College Prep 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 at Loyola. Benton defeated Evangel Christian 25-14, 25-10, 25-8 at Evangel.

At Loyola, Jacqueline Clem led the Lady Vikings in kills with nine.

Sicily Fontaine had 16 digs and four aces. Kylie Authement had 15 assists, three aces, one dig and one kill.

Airline (4-1) is playing in the Dutchtown tournament Friday and Saturday.

At Evangel, Abby Schroeder had 26 assists for the Lady Tigers. She also had eight kills and four digs.

Erin Martin had nine kills, eight digs and six aces. Makenzie Puckett had 12 digs, three assists, one kill and one ace.

Emma Rutledge had six kills, three aces and two digs.

Benton (3-1) opens District 1-I play Tuesday at home against Haughton.

The Lady Bucs fell to 2021 District 1 champion Ruston 25-13, 25-8, 25-10 Thursday at Ruston.

Haughton (0-4) is scheduled to play in the Calvary Baptist tournament Saturday.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.