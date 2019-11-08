High school volleyball: Airline faces defending state champ Mt. Carmel in Division I second round match Saturday

The No. 16 seed Airline Lady Vikings take on five-time defending champion and No. 1 seed Mt. Carmel in the second round of the Division I playoffs at 11 a.m. Saturday in New Orleans.

Airline (24-15) defeated No. 17 Chalmette 12-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 in the first round Wednesday at Airline. Mt. Carmel (32-9) defeated No. 32 Walker 25-11, 25-10, 25-6.

Airline is in the second round for the second year in a row. The Lady Vikings lost to eventual state runner-up Archbishop Chappelle in straight sets last year.

Mt. Carmel has been the dominant Division I program this decade. The Cubs have won seven state titles since 2010 and finished runner-up twice.

They didn’t lose a set in the playoffs last season and only one in 2017.

