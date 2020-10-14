High school volleyball: Airline gets district win over Pineville

The Airline Lady Vikings picked up their second District 1-I victory in as many days, defeating Pineville three sets to none Wednesday on the road.

Airline won 25-17, 25-15, 25-17. The Lady Vikings, who defeated Byrd in five sets Tuesday, improved to 9-4 overall and 4-3 in district.

Jaci Ervin had a strong all-around match with 18 digs, nine aces, eight kills and two blocks.

Ariana Wilkinson had seven assists, five digs, four aces, four kills and one block.

Elizabeth Gatti had 10 assists, four digs, four kills and two aces.

Airline is scheduled to host West Monroe (11-3) on Thursday. The Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Vikings in four sets Sept. 15.