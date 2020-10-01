High school volleyball: Airline gets revenge against Parkway; Haughton, Benton win

The Airline Lady Vikings avenged their loss earlier this season Parkway with a four-set victory over the Lady Panthers on Thursday night at Airline.

Airline won the first two sets 25-9 and 25-18. Parkway kept the match alive with a 25-21 victory in the third set. The Lady Vikings closed out the match with a 25-18 fourth-set victory.

Airline improved to 6-3 with its third straight victory. Parkway, which had a three-match winning streak snapped, fell to 4-6.

Parkway defeated Airline in four sets Sept. 21 at Parkway. The Lady Panthers were the first Bossier Parish team to defeat the Lady Vikings.

Both teams are members of District 1-I but Thursday’s match wasn’t a designated district contest. Parkway defeated Alexandria 25-18, 25-15, 25-14 Tuesday to improve to 2-2 in district play.

Elsewhere, Haughton defeated Huntington 25-13, 25-12, 25-10 in a District 1-II match in Haughton. The defending champion Lady Bucs improved to 4-5 overall and 3-0 in district.

Benton knocked off Loyola College Prep in five sets in a non-district match at Benton.

The Lady Tigers won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-13. Loyola evened the match by winning the third and fourth sets 25-20 and 26-15. The Lady Tigers then took the match with a 16-14 victory in the fifth.

Benton, which ended a three-match losing streak, raised its record to 4-3.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings’ Ariana Wilkinson added another double-double to her resume with 12 assists and 11 aces. She also had three kills and four digs.

Jaci Ervin had 16 digs along with six kills and five blocks. Allison Watson had seven kills.

Elizabeth Gatti had 13 assists, eight digs and four kills.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs’ Kaely Bettisworth had nine aces, four digs and two kills. Mia McWilliams had six aces, five assists and three kills.

Averi Phillips had seven aces and five assists. Adrienne Vickers had three kills and a block.

Ariana Mathews had four kills and two aces. Anna Hensley had two kills and a block.

At Benton, Daly Nagot had seven kills and four digs. She also had two aces and a block.

Kaitlyn Masters and Abby Schroeder had five aces each. Schroeder also had three kills and Masters one.

Gracyn Badiali had seven kills, four aces and a block.

Tatum Waites had seven digs and two aces. Erin Martin had three aces, three kills and two digs.

Andie Taylor had four kills and a dig. Danielle Coleman had two digs.

Note: Individual match statistics provided by coaches.