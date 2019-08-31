High school volleyball: Airline goes 3-0 in Ruston Jamboree

The Airline Lady Vikings went 3-0 in the Ruston Jamboree on Saturday.

Airline defeated Benton 25-10, West Monroe 25-16 and Haughton 25-18.

Gabby Patronis had nine kills and eight digs and two aces. Jaci Erwin had eight digs to go with two aces, two kills and one block.

Elizabeth Gatti had 11 assists, four kills and two digs. Arianna Wilkinson had seven aces, one kill, nine assists and nine digs. Tori Ligman had eight digs and three aces.

Airline opens the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a District 1-I home game against Parkway.