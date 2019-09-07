High school volleyball: Airline goes 4-1 in tournament in Baton Rouge

The Airline Lady Vikings went 4-1 in the Woodlawn tournament in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

The Lady Vikings defeated Scotlandville, Baton Rouge and Hahnville in straight sets and McKinley two sets to one.

Airline advanced from pool to bracket play. The Lady Vikings’ only loss was to Dunham in straight sets.

For the tournament, Gabby Patronis had 21 aces, 22 kills, 33 digs, four blocks and two assists.

Tori Ligman had 53 digs to go with nine assists, seven aces and one kill.

Jaci Ervin had 17 kills, 14 digs, 20 blocks and six aces.

Elizabeth Gatti had 29 assists, 14 digs, 14 kills and one block.

Ariana Wilkinson had 36 aces, 28 digs, 11 aces, six kills and two blocks.

Jacqueline Deville had 10 kills, five digs, four blocks and four aces.

Airline (5-1) plays its second District 1-I march Tuesday against Alexandria on the road. The Lady Vikings defeated Parkway in the season and district opener last week.

Airline hosts Caddo Magnet in a non-district match Thursday.

Parkway (1-1), which defeated Booker T. Washington in straight sets Wednesday, hosts Huntington on Monday.

Parkway and Benton (0-2) face off in a District 1-I match Tuesday at Parkway. In their third home game in as many days, the Lady Panthers take on Haughton on Wednesday.

Haughton (0-2), which lost to West Monroe in four sets Thursday, hosts Byrd on Monday in a non-district match.

