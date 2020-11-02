High school volleyball: Airline, Haughton, Benton headed to playoffs

Three Bossier Parish teams are headed to the playoffs and two will host first-round matches.

In Division I, No. 13 seed Airline (16-5) hosts No. 20 Slidell (8-8) and No. 32 Benton (7-8) will travel to New Orleans to take on No. 1 Dominican (26-2). Both matches are scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m.

In Division II, No. 13 Haughton (11-7) hosts No. 20 Helen Cox (11-8) at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The No. 13 seed is the highest Haughton has achieved in the program’s six-year history. It will be the first home playoff match in school history.

Benton will be making its first playoff appearance in the program’s three-year history.

Airline has made it to the playoffs five straight seasons. This is the third year in a row the Lady Vikings will play a home match. Airline won the previous two.