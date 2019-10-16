High school volleyball: Airline, Haughton, Benton notch district victories

The Airline Lady Vikings, Haughton Lady Bucs and Benton Lady Tigers all won district volleyball matches Tuesday.

In District 1-I matches, Airline defeated Byrd 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 at Airline and Benton downed Captain Shreve 25-22, 19-15, 25-13, 21-25, 15-10 at Shreve.

In a District I-II match, Haughton downed Northwood 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 at Northwood.

Airline improved to 18-12 overall and 6-0 in district. The Lady Vikings host Ruston (22-3, 5-0) this Tuesday in a match that should decide the district championship.

Ruston defeated Airline in three sets on Oct. 7 in Ruston, but that was not designated a district match.

Airline hosts District 1-I team Natchitoches Central on Thursday but it also doesn’t count in the district standings. The Lady Vikings defeated the Lady Chiefs in three sets in the designated district match on Sept. 24.

Gabby Patronis led Airline in kills against Byrd with eight. She also had nine digs and one ace.

Tori Ligman had a team-high 14 digs to go with four aces nad two assists.

Ariana Wilkinson led the team in aces with seven. She also had eight assists and four digs.

Elizabeth Gatti had an outstanding all-around match with 13 assists, five digs, four kills, three aces and two blocks.

Haughton, which completed the district sweep of Northwood, improved to 9-11 overall and 7-0 in district. The Lady Falcons dropped to 12-9 and 6-2.

Haughton hosts Caddo Magnet (7-12, 4-3) on Thursday. The Lady Bucs can clinch at least a share of the district championship with a victory.

Mia McWilliams and Arielle Emanuel both had double-doubles against Northwood.

McWilliams had 16 assists and 11 aces. She also had six kills and five digs.

Emanuel had 14 digs and 11 kills.

Averi Phillips had a team-high 12 assists along with two aces and two digs.

Catherine Hudson had five kills, five digs and two aces. Sierra Lingo had eight digs, one ace and one kills.

Adrienne Vickers had four kills. Jaycie Keith had three kills and two digs.

Reagan Jorstad had three aces. Taralyn Sweeney had three kills and two digs.

Benton won its first District 1-I match and improved to 4-12 overall.