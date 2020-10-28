High school volleyball: Airline, Haughton, Benton post district wins Tuesday

The Airline Lady Vikings, Haughton Lady Bucs and Benton Lady Tigers won district matches Tuesday.

In District 1-I, Airline defeated Captain Shreve 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 at Shreve, and Benton downed Alexandria in straight sets at Alexandria.

In District 1-II, Haughton defeated Huntington 25-17, 25-10, 25-14 at Huntington.

At Shreve, Airline’s Ariana Wilkinson had 15 assists and nine digs. She also had two aces, two kills and one block.

Jaci Ervin had nine digs and seven kills along with five aces and one block.

Makayla Casares had 17 digs. Lexi Danard had seven kills, two blocks, two digs and one assist.

Airline improved to 15-5 with its fourth straight victory. The Lady Vikings are scheduled to close the regular season Thursday at Benton.

At Alexandria, Benton’s Erin Martin and Gracyn Badiali had four kills each. Martin added four digs, two aces and one block. Badiali also had three aces and three blocks.

Daly Nagot had four aces and two kills.

Andie Taylor and Macie Nance had three kills each. Taylor also had two blocks.

Abby Schroeder had three digs, two aces and one kill.

Kaitlyn Masters and Kylie Ortiz had two aces each. Masters also had a kill.

Taylor Walker had two digs and Harlie Erickson had one.

Benton improved to 7-6. After playing Airline on Thursday, the Lady Tigers are scheduled to finish the regular season at Byrd on Saturday.

At Huntington, Adrienne Vickers led Haughton with nine kills. She also had two blocks.

Mia McWilliams and Madison Trujillo had 12 assists each. Trujillo also had eight aces. McWilliams added five kills and two aces.

Jaycie Keith had five kills.

Sara White and Ariana Mathews had four kills each. Mathews also had four aces.

Haughton improved to 7-7 overall and 6-0 in district. The Lady Bucs are scheduled to visit West Ouachita on Wednesday for a district doubleheader before closing the regular season with district road matches against Booker T. Washington on Thursday and Northwood on Friday.

Parkway resumed its season last week after having not played since Oct. 6 because of COVID-19-related issues.

The Lady Panthers defeated Pineville 25-8, 25-7, 25-13 and lost to Natchitoches Central 25-23, 25-13, 25-13 in a District 1-I match. Both were on the road.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play West Monroe on Tuesday. They have matches left at Ruston on Thursday and at home against Evangel Christian on Saturday.

Parkway is 5-8.

Note: Match statistics provided by coaches. Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.