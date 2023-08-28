High school volleyball: Airline, Haughton, Benton win openers

The Airline Lady Vikings, Haughton Lady Bucs and Benton Lady Tigers all opened the season with straight-set victories Monday.

Airline defeated Evangel Christian 25-10, 25-10, 25-13 at Airline. Haughton downed North Caddo 25-18, 25-19, 25-18!at Haughton. Benton dropped Caddo Magnet 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 at Benton.

Parkway opens its season Tuesday at home against Alexandria.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings had little trouble with the Lady Eagles.

Evangel kept the third set close for a while before Airline closed out the match with a 13-3 run.

Alex Knowles had 20 assists, six digs, five aces and one kill. Lauren Costner had seven kills and two aces.

Autumn Baskin had six kills and one block.

Airline returns to action Tuesday with a match against Loyola College Prep at home. It will be the season opener for the Lady Flyers.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs and Lady Titans were tied at eight in the first set. Haughton then took control with a 7-1 run.

The Lady Bucs pulled away early in the second set. With the score tied at 4, Haughton scored eight of the next nine points.

The Lady Bucs rallied from a 14-10 deficit in the third set, winning four straight points to tie the set before pulling away.

Haylee Crowder had four aces, three digs and one kill. Ella Vickers had nine assists.

Lexi Coulson had five aces, three assists and two kills.

Jordan Beam had four kills and three aces. Camille Branton had four aces and two kills.

Kinsley Brotherton, Laila Clinton and Maddie Polk all had three kills.

Clinton also had two assists and Polk had two aces. Shaniya Perkins had two kills.

Haughton hosts West Monroe Tuesday. It will be the season opener for the Lady Rebels.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers finished strong in the first two sets and dominated the third.

With the score tied at 18 in the first, Benton reeled off seven straight points. The Lady Tigers scored the final six points of the second after the score was tied at 19.

Benton returns to action Thursday with a home match against Evangel.

NOTE: Match stats provided by coaches. This report will be updated if more information is received.