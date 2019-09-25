High school volleyball: Airline, Haughton earn district wins

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs posted district victories Tuesday.

Airline (13-9, 4-0) defeated Natchitoches Central 25-21, 25-25, 25-23 in a District 1-I match on the road.

Haughton (4-6, 2-0) downed Booker T. Washington 25-11, 25-7, 25-8 at home. Haughton continues district play Thursday against Northwood at home.

At Natchitoches Central, Gabby Patronis continued her outstanding season with another double-double. She had 12 kills and 16 digs along with two aces.

Ariana Wilkensen 12 assists, four digs, four kills and one ace. Elizabeth Gatti had 12 assists, seven kills and two digs.

In other District 1-I matches Tuesday, the Parkway Lady Panthers (6-3, 1-3) fell to Ruston 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 at home and the Benton Lady Tigers (2-5, 0-3) lost to West Monroe 25-10, 25-15, 25-19 on the road.

Parkway visits Natchitoches Central Thursday.

