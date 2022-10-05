High school volleyball: Airline, Haughton get district wins

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-I matches Tuesday.

Airline defeated Captain Shreve 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 at Airline. Haughton downed Southwood 25-12, 25-10, 25-17 at Southwood.

In another District 1-I match, Benton fell to leader Byrd in three sets.

At Shreve, Airline’s Alex Knowles had 13 assists, 10 digs and five aces.

Ja’Niyah Boudreaux had six digs, five kills and two aces. Emily Younger had six kills.

Airline (12-11, 4-1) hosts Westminster Christian Thursday.

At Southwood, Haughton’s Sara White had 10 kills and three aces. Ariana Mathews had 17 assists and 12 aces.

Kinsley Brotherton had five kills. Ella Vickers had four, Aniya Hill and Maddie Polk three each, and Jessie Richmond two.

Haylee Crowder had six aces.

Haughton finished the first half of district play 2-4. The Lady Bucs host Benton (11-10, 3-2) Thursday.

Byrd improved to 15-8 and 6-0.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.