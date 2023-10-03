High school volleyball: Airline, Haughton notch district victories

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-I matches Tuesday.

Airline defeated Captain Shreve three sets to one at Shreve. Haughton defeated Southwood in straight sets at Haughton.

In another district match, Benton fell to Byrd in straight sets at Benton.

Airline improved to 14-6 and completed the first half of district play 6-0. Byrd (8-9, 4-1) is in second followed by Captain Shreve (15-11, 4-2), Haughton (10-11, 3-3), Benton (16-7, 2-4), Parkway (6-17, 1-5) and Southwood (1-9, 0-5).

At Captain Shreve, the Lady Vikings and Lady Gators split the first two sets with Airline winning the first 25-9 and Shreve the second 25-22.

The Lady Vikings took the final two sets 25-15, 25-19.

Sicily Fontaine had 18 digs and 12 aces. Alex Knowles had 21 assists and eight aces.

Ja’Niyah Boudreaux had 13 kills.

Airline hosts Parkway Wednesday.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs dominated 25-7, 25-10, 25-12.

Ella Vickers had 14 assists and four aces.

Haylee Crowder had 11 aces. Lexi Coulson had 10 assists.

Laila Clinton had six kills. Jasmine Turner had five and Maddie Polk four,

Aniya Hill and Jordan Beam had three kills each.

Haughton fell to Ruston 25-19, 25-20, 25-10 Monday at home.

Vickers had eight assists, four digs and two aces.

Polk had five kills and two aces. Shaniya Perkins had three kills.

Beam had two kills and two aces. Carsyn Kizzia had five digs and two aces.

Crowder had five digs and one ace. Camille Branton had two kills.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers fell 25-15, 25-17, 25-18. Benton visits Northwood Wednesday.

At Neville Monday, Parkway fell 25-22, 25-15, 25-19.

Note: Match statistics provided by coaches.