High school volleyball: Airline, Haughton, Parkway notch district wins

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs won district matches Thursday night.

Airline defeated Pineville 25-11, 25-9, 25-16 in a District 1-I match at Airline. Haughton defeated Ouachita Parish 25-8, 25-5, 25-7 in a District 1-II match at Haughton.

At Airline, Alex Knowles had 10 assists, seven digs and two aces. Sicily Fontaine had seven digs, three aces and one assist.

Ja’Niyah Boudreaux had four digs, four kills, one block and one ace. Jacqueline Deville had six kills, one block and one ace.

Airline evened its overall record at 7-7 and improved to 5-2 in district.

At Haughton, Averi Phillips had 10 aces, two digs, two assists and one kill. Ariana Mathews had six aces and a kill.

Brooklynn Bockhaus had five kills and a block. Katelyn Boldt had 11 assists and five aces.

Kaely Bettisworth had four kills and three aces. Sara White had four kills. Haylee Crowder had three aces.

Haughton improved to 6-13 overall and 6-2 in district. Caddo Magnet and West Ouachita are tied for the district lead at 6-1.

In a District 1-I match Wednesday, the Parkway Lady Panthers defeated Alexandria 25-10, 25-18, 25-14 at Alexandria,

Parkway improved to 6-8 and 2-3.