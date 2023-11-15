High school volleyball: Airline head coach Regina Digilormo steps down

Regina Digilormo has resigned as head volleyball coach at Airline, the school announced Wednesday.

Digilormo started the program in 2014. Airline was the first school in the parish to field a team.

“We would like to thank “Coach Reggie” for all her hard work and dedication to building and promoting the sport of volleyball, not only at Airline but in Northwest Louisiana,” Airline Athletic Director Toby Todd said in a press release.

“Her loyalty to Airline and to her girls will be greatly missed. We wish her nothing but the best in all future endeavors.”

Digilormo also served as Airline head softball coach for four seasons from 2015-19.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step away from the Airline Volleyball program, allowing it to continue its upward trajectory under new leadership,” Digilormo wrote in an open letter to the Airline Community.

“I have unwavering faith that God will guide the right person to lead this program to even greater heights. I hope our girls will continue to embrace challenges and strive for excellence, keeping their sights set on state championships. With an incredibly talented group of freshmen, sophomores, and juniors, the future of Airline Volleyball is as bright as ever.

“I am truly blessed to have had the opportunity to know and coach each of your daughters over the years. They have enriched my life in countless ways, and I am forever grateful for their dedication, talent, and friendship.

“Thank you for allowing me to be a part of the Airline Volleyball Family.”

Digilormo’s last team won the District 1-I championship with a 12-0 record and finished 24-13 overall.

Airline also won the district championship in 2016, the program’s third year.

The Lady Vikings shared the district championship in 2018.

Airline was also district runner-up in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

In 2018, Airline became the first parish team to host and win a playoff match. The Lady Vikings duplicated the feat the next season.

Digilormo’s overall record was 182-139.

She was named interim softball head coach during the 2014-15 season. The interim tag was removed following that season.

Airline was the District 1-5A runner-up her first full season and then won or shared the title the next three.

In 2018 Airline reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs. The next year the Lady Vikings reached the semifinals. Airline finished 26-5 in 2028 and 28-4 in 2019,

Todd said Airline will begin the search for a new coach after Thanksgiving. All interested parties can send letters of interest and resumes to him at toby.todd@bossierschools.org.