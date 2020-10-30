High school volleyball: Airline holds off Benton in five sets; Haughton downs BTW

The Airline Lady Vikings held off the Benton Lady Tigers in a match that went five sets Thursday night at Benton.

Airline won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-15. Benton rallied and won the next two 25-17 and 25-20.

The Lady Vikings jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the decisive fifth set. The Lady Tigers reeled off five straight points before Airline closed out the match.

The match was Airline’s final one of the regular season.

According to geauxpreps.com, the Lady Vikings were No. 14 in the Division I power rankings before the victory. The top 16 teams in the final power rankings host first-round matches.

Benton dropped to 7-7. According to geauxpreps.com, the Lady Tigers were No. 29 in the Division I power rankings before the match.

Benton closes the regular season with a District 1-I match at Byrd on Saturday.

In a District 1-II match Thursday, the Haughton Lady Bucs defeated Booker T. Washington 25-4, 25-9, 25-15. Haughton has already clinched its fourth straight district title.

The Lady Bucs improved to 10-7 overall with their fourth straight victory and 9-0 in district. They are scheduled to close the regular season Friday at Northwood.

According to geauxpreps.com, Haughton was No. 13 in the Division II power rankings before the match.

At Benton, Airline’s Ariana Wilkinson and Elizabeth Gatti both had double-doubles.

Wilkinson had 21 assists and 11 digs. She added six kills, three aces and one block.

Gatti had 14 assists and 10 digs. She also had eight kills and two blocks.

Jacque Deville had 10 kills.

Jaci Ervin had 14 digs, six aces, five kills and one block. Makayla Casares had 16 digs.

Lexi Danard had seven kills, one assist and one dig. Sicily Fontaine had seven digs, one ace and one assist.

Benton’s Gracyn Badiali had five aces, five kills, five blocks and one dig.

Daly Nagot had seven kills, three aces, four digs and two blocks.

Erin Martin had six digs, four aces, three kills and two blocks.

Taylor Walker and Harlie Erickson had three digs each. Walker also had one kill.

Kaitlyn Masters had two aces, two digs and one kill. Danielle Coleman and Andie Taylor both had two kills and two blocks.

Abbie Schroeder had two blocks and one kill. Macie Nance had two kills. Kylie Ortiz had one ace and one dig.