High school volleyball: Airline notches second straight win

The Airline Lady Vikings picked up their second straight victory Saturday afternoon, defeating Live Oak in four sets in a non-district match played in Ruston.

Airline won the first two sets by identical 25-13 scores. Live Oak won the third 25-23. The Lady Vikings then closed out the match with a 25-22 in the fourth.

Ariana Wilkinson had 19 assists and 16 digs. She also had four aces and three kills.

Jaci Ervin had 13 digs, seven kills, six blocks, one ace and one assist.

Lexi Danard had eight kills and three blocks. Elizabeth Gatti had nine assists, nine digs and six kills.

Allison Watson had seven kills and one block.

Airline returns to action Thursday at home against Parkway.