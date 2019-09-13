High school volleyball: Airline, Parkway continue winning ways

The Airline Lady Vikings and Parkway Lady Panthers continued their winning ways Thursday night.

Airline improved to 7-1 with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-9 victory over Caddo Magnet at home. Parkway (5-1) won its fourth game this week and its fifth straight overall, defeating Calvary Baptist 26-24, 25-14, 19-25, 25-19 at Calvary.

Parkway’s only loss was to Airline in its season opener.

Haughton (1-4) fell to Natchitoches Central in three close sets 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 at home. Benton (0-4) also lost a match that featured three close sets. The Lady Tigers dropped a 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 decision to Loyola College Prep at home.

At Airline, Gabby Patronis had seven assists, six aces, three kills and three digs. Jaci Ervin had five digs, four blocks and three aces and two kills.

Tori Ligman had 15 digs, one ace and one assist. Lexi Danard had four kills, two blocks and one assist. Liz Gatti had four digs, three aces, three assists, two kills and one block.

Airline is playing in the Dutchtown tournament Friday and Saturday. The Lady Vikings host West Monroe in a District 1-I match Tuesday.

Benton visits North Caddo, and Haughton is at Ruston on Monday.

Parkway returns to District 1-I play Tuesday at Byrd.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.