High school volleyball: Airline, Parkway notch victories

The Airline Lady Vikings and Parkway Lady Panthers won non-district matches Monday.

Airline defeated Southwood in three sets at Airline and Parkway downed Northwood in three at Parkway.

In another non-district match, the Haughton Lady Bucs fell to Calvary Baptist in three sets at Haughton.

Airline snapped a seven-match losing streak in dominating fashion, winning 25-6, 25-0, 25-4.

Alex Knowles served a perfect game with no errors. She had 16 aces, seven assists and three digs.

Jacquelyn Deville had nine kills and one dig. Emma Grace Pittman had two aces, seven kills and one block.

Airline (6-7) resumes District 1-I play Thursday against Pineville at home.

Parkway had little trouble with Northwood, winning 25-13, 25-19, 25-15.

The Lady Panthers (5-8) visit Alexandria in a District 1-I match Wednesday.

Haughton fell to Calvary Baptist 25-15, 25-17, 25-11. The Lady Cavs are 16-2 and No. 2 in the Division V power rankings.

Ariana Mathews had four kills and seven digs.

Brooklynn Bockhaus and Sara White had five kills each.

Averi Phillips had eight assists and Katelynn Boldt five. Haylee Crowder had two aces and six digs.

Kaely Bettisworth had five digs, one kill, one ace and one block.

Haughton (4-13) hosts Neville in a District 1-II match Tuesday.

Benton (5-5) visits Ruston in a District 1-I match Tuesday.

Note: Stats provided by coaches.