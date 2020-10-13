High school volleyball: Airline rallies past Byrd; Benton falls to Shreve

The Airline Lady Vikings rallied for a five-set District 1-I victory over the Byrd Lady Jackets on Tuesday at Airline.

Airline took the first set 25-19 but lost the next two 25-18 and 25-20. The Lady Vikings then won the fourth 25-20 and the fifth 15-8.

Airline improved to 8-4 overall and 3-3 in district. Byrd dropped to 8-5 and 3-3.

Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers fell to Captain Shreve 26-24, 25-20, 25-18 at Benton. Benton fell to 6-5 overall and 2-5 in district. Captain Shreve improved to 9-4 and 4-2.

At Airline, Jaci Ervin had 24 digs and 11 kills. She also had four blocks, two assists and two aces.

Ariana Wilkinson had 23 assists and nine digs along with five aces and three kills.

Elizabeth Gatti a double-double with 17 assists and 17 digs. She also had seven kills. Makayla Casares had 27 digs and an assist. Lexi Danard had 11 kills, five digs and one block.

At Benton, Daly Nagot had seven kills, two digs and one ace. Erin Martin had seven digs, one kill and one ace.

Gracyn Badiali had four blocks, two kills and one ace. Abby Schroeder had four kills, two aces and one block.

Andie Taylor had three kills and one block. Tatum Waites had three digs and one ace.

Danielle Coleman had two kills, and Harlie Erickson had two digs.

Kaitlyn Masters had one ace and one kill. Emma Hofmann had one dig.