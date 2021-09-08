High school volleyball: Airline runs record to 4-0; Parkway rallies past Benton

Airline remained undefeated with a three-set victory over Alexandria in a District 1-I match Tuesday at Alexandria.

The Lady Vikings (4-0, 2-0) won 25-14, 25-18, 25-9.

Sicily Fontaine had 14 digs and four assists. Jacqueline Deville had nine kills, two blocks and two digs.

Kylie Authement had 12 assists, six digs, one ace and one kill.

The match was Alexandria’s season opener.

Airline visits Loyola College Prep in a non-district match Thursday.

In another District 1-I match, Parkway edged Benton in a five-set thriller at Parkway.

Benton won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-17. Parkway then rallied to win the next three 25-18, 25-21 and 15-12.

Benton (0-2) is scheduled to host Red River in a north non-district match Wednesday. Parkway (1-1) visits Natchitoches Central for a district match Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Haughton Lady Bucs’ 32-match district winning streak came to an end with a four-set loss to Ouachita Parish in Monroe.

Haughton won the first set of the District 1-II contest 25-23. But the Lady Lions won the next three 25-20, 25-19, 25-15.

Ouachita Parish, a new member of the district, improved to 1-1 overall and in district play.

Haughton will look to start another streak when it hosts Booker T. Washington in a district match Thursday.

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches.