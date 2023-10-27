High school volleyball: Airline runs table in District 1-I; Haughton closes season with win

The Airline Lady Vikings completed a perfect run through District 1-I with a victory over Captain Shreve Thursday night at Airline.

The Lady Vikings and Lady Gators split the first two sets with Airline taking the first 25-10 and Shreve winning the second 25-22.

The Lady Vikings dominated the final two sets 25-8 and 25-10.

Airline improved to 24-8 with its eighth straight win. The Lady Vikings finished 12-0 in district.

It was Senior Night and five Lady Vikings were recognized.

Sicily Fontaine had 15 digs, three kills and two aces. Ava Frith had nine aces and five digs.

Natalie Williams had seven kills and one dig. Raylon Bailey had four kills. Naveya Mitchell had two aces.

Elsewhere, the Haughton Lady Bucs closed their season with a victory over Southwood at home 25-8, 25-12, 25-18.

Ella Vickers had 20 assists. Haylee Crowder had seven aces, three kills and two digs.

Maddie Polk had 10 kills and one block. Laila Clinton had eight aces and three kills.

Jordan Beam had six kills. Kinsley Brotherton had three kills.

Haughton finished 14-15 in its second season in Division I. The Lady Bucs doubled the win total of their first season.