High school volleyball: Airline stays perfect in District 1-I with victory over Benton

High school volleyball: Airline stays perfect in District 1-I with victory over...

The Airline Lady Vikings remained undefeated in District 1-I with a straight-sets victory over the Benton Lady Tigers Thursday at Benton.

All three sets were close as Airline won 25-21, 25-21, 25-23.

The Lady Vikings improved to 13-6 overall and 5-0 in district. They complete the first half of district play Tuesday at Captain Shreve (14-10, 4-1).

Benton dropped to 11-6 and 2-3.

Airline’s Alex Knowles had 20 assists, eight digs and four blocks.

Sicily Fontaine had 25 digs, three assists, one ace and one kill.

Ava Washington had seven kills, four digs and one block.

Lindsey Marcinkus had seven kills, four digs and one block.

Reese Lawrence had 12 digs and two aces. Raylon Bailey had six kills and one dig.