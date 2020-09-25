High school volleyball: Airline tops Byrd in straight sets

After a couple of tough losses, the Airline Lady Vikings got back in the win column Thursday, defeating the Byrd Lady Jackets in straight sets at Byrd.

Airline won 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 to improve to 4-3. Byrd dropped to 4-2.

The teams are both in District 1-I but the match wasn’t a designated district one.

Ariana Wilkinson had 18 assists, seven digs, four kills, two blocks and one ace.

Elizabeth Gatti had 11 assists, eight digs and six kills. Jaci Ervin had 14 digs, six kills, six blocks and two assists.

Lexi Danard had seven kills, three aces and one block. Jacqueline Deville had six kills and three blocks. Allison Watson had six kills and two digs.