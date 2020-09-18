High school volleyball: Airline tops Haughton; Benton suffers first loss

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs in four sets in a non-district match Thursday at Haughton.

Airline won 25-11, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21.

In a District 1-I match, Benton suffered its first loss, falling on the road to a tough Natchitoches Central team 25-9, 25-23, 25-10.

In a non-district match, Parkway lost to Many in four sets, 27-29, 25-17, 25-23, 25-10, at Parkway.

At Haughton, Airline dominated the first set and the match was tight the rest of the way.

Jacque Deville and Allison Watson led the Lady Vikings in kills with six each. Watson also had one block, one assist and one dig. Deville added three blocks.

Ariana Wilkinson and Elizabeth Gatti had 15 and 11 kills, respectively. Wilkinson also had seven digs, four aces and three kills. Gatti also contributed six digs, four kills, two blocks and two aces.

Jaci Ervin had 11 total points with five kills, two blocks, two aces and two digs.

Haughton’s Mia McWilliams had nine assists, six aces, five digs and four kills.

Averi Phillips had a match-high 16 digs along with two assists and one kill. Madison Trujillo had a team-high 10 assists and three digs.

Adrienne Vickers and Jaycie Keith led the Lady Bucs in kills with seven each. Keith also had two aces and three digs. Vickers added one ace, two blocks and one dig.

Kaely Bettiesworth had eight digs, two aces and one kill. Sara White has five kills, one ace and one dig. Anna Hensley had two kills.

Airline improved to 3-1. The Lady Vikings are scheduled to visit Parkway on Monday in a District 1-I match.

Haughton dropped to 1-3. The Lady Bucs are scheduled to open defense of their District 1-II championship Tuesday at home against Caddo Magnet.

At Natchitoches Central, Daly Nagot led Benton with nine digs and two kills.

Kaitlyn Masters had two digs. Erin Martin had one kill and one dig. Andie Taylor had one ace and one kill. Abby Schroeder had one kill and one block. Gracyn Badiali had one block.

Benton dropped to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in district. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to host West Monroe in another district match Tuesday.

Natchitoches Central improved to 2-2 and 2-0.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers saved three match points in the tight first set, the third one down 27-26. Parkway then won three straight points to take the set.

After losing the second set, the Lady Panthers had a chance to win the third with the score tied at 23. But Many won the next two points and dominated the fourth set.

Parkway dropped to 1-4. Many, which reached the second round of the Division IV playoffs last year, improved to 3-0.

Note: Individual match statistics provided by coaches.