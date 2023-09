The Airline Lady Vikings defeated Northwood 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 in a non-district match Monday at Airline.

Sicily Fontaine had 10 figs and three aces. Ava Washington had 10 digs and three aces.

Airline (6-2) opens District 1-I play Tuesday at Parkway. Northwood dropped to 3-2.

In a non-district match Tuesday, Haughton visits Caddo Magnet.