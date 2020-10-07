High school volleyball: Airline wins fourth straight; Haughton improves to 4-0 in district

The Airline Lady Vikings won their fourth straight match, and the Haughton Lady Bucs improved to 4-0 in District I-II in high school volleyball action Tuesday.

Airline defeated Benton 25-14, 25-19, 25-13 in a District 1-I match at Airline. The Lady Vikings improved to 7-3 overall and 2-3 in district.

Benton dropped to 4-4 and 2-4.

Haughton defeated Booker T. Washington 25-4, 25-14, 25-7 at Haughton. The Lady Bucs improved to 5-6 overall.

Haughton has now won 26 straight district matches dating back to the 2017 season. The Lady Bucs haven’t lost a set in 16 straight.

In another District I-I match, Parkway fell to Captain Shreve 27-25, 25-11, 26-24 at Shreve. The Lady Panthers fell to 4-7 overall and 2-3 in district.

Captain Shreve improved to 8-4 and 3-2.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings’ Jaci Ervin had eight aces, eight digs, seven kills, two blocks and two assists.

Ariana Wilkinson had 15 assists along with three aces, five kills, five digs and one block.

Elizabeth Gatti had seven kills, seven assists, four digs and two aces.

Airline is scheduled to host defending district champion Ruston (7-0, 3-0) on Thursday.

At Haughton, Madison Trujillo led the Lady Bucs with 12 aces. Mia McWilliams and Averi Phillips had nine each.

Jaycie Keith and Karli Raley had three kills each.

On Monday, Haughton fell to Natchitoches Central 28-26, 25-9, 25-18 in a non-district match on the road.

Sara White had six kills and a block. McWilliams had eight assists, four kills and a block.

Adrienne Vickers had five kills and two aces. Keith had three kills.

Natchitoches Central, which defeated Byrd in straight sets Tuesday, is 8-2 with a six-match winning streak.

Haughton is scheduled to visit district foe Caddo Magnet on Thursday.

Parkway is scheduled to visit Many in a non-district match Thursday.