High school volleyball: Airline wins second straight match

The Airline Lady Vikings won their second straight match Thursday afternoon, defeating Neville 25-14, 25-27, 25-10 at Airline.

Alex Knowles led Airline (2-1) with six aces, six assists, two kills and three digs.

Jacqueline Clem had four kills, four digs, two blocks and one ace.

Lauren Closner had five digs, two aces, one kill and one block.

Airline returns to action Tuesday against Pineville at home.

Elsewhere, Benton dropped a five-set heartbreaker to Loyola College Prep at Benton.

The Lady Tigers (1-1) took the first two sets by identical scores of 21-19. The Lady Flyers won the next set by the same score before pulling out a 27-25 victory in the fourth.

The deciding fifth set also went down to the wire with Loyola winning 15-13.

Benton hosts Red River on Tuesday.

Benton was the second parish team Loyola has defeated in five sets this season.

The Lady Flyers edged Parkway in the Lady Panthers’ season opener Tuesday.

Loyola won the first set 25-17. Parkway rallied to win the next two 25-22, 25-19.

The Lady Flyers evened the match with a 25-18 victory in the fourth.

The fifth set was tight as Loyola prevailed 16-14.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.