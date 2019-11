The Benton Lady Tigers closed their season on a high note Thursday, defeating North Caddo 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 at Benton.

Benton finished 7-14 in its second season of varsity volleyball. The Lady Tigers won three more matches than their inaugural season.

Ashanti Gavin led the Lady Tigers with nine aces and five kills.

Andie Taylor had four aces and four kills. Abbie Rutledge and Daly Nagot had two kills each.