High school volleyball: Benton downs Haughton in four sets

The Benton Lady Tigers defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs in four sets Thursday at Haughton.

Benton rallied from a big deficit to win the first set 25-23. The Lady Tigers won the second 25-17. Haughton took the third 25-20. Benton closed out the match with a 25-17 victory in the fourth.

Benton (12-10, 3-2) also won the first district match between the two in four sets. Four of Haughton’s seven district matches have gone beyond three sets.

Haughton’s Sara White had 14 kills and three aces. Haylee Crowder had 19 digs and four aces.

Ariana Mathews had 15 assists, two kills, two aces and seven digs. Ella Vickers had 10 assists, six kills and three aces.

Kinsley Brotherton had six kills. Maddie Polk had three kills and two blocks. Laila Clinton had four kills.

Benton visits Airline on Monday. Haughton is at Airline on Tuesday.

In non-district matches, Airline fell to Westminster Christian at Calvary Baptist and Parkway lost to Ruston at home. Both went three sets.

Airline dropped to 12-12. Westminster Christian (21-4), which also defeated Calvary in straight sets, was a Division V semifinalist last season.

Parkway (8-14) picked up a non-district victory at Loyola Wednesday. The five-set marathon featured 216 points.

Parkway lost the first set 27-25 then won the second 25-14. The Lady Panthers fell 28-26 in the third then evened the match with a 25-23 victory in the fourth. Parkway took the fifth 15-8.

The Lady Panthers resume District 1-I play at Southwood Tuesday.

