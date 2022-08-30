High school volleyball: Benton gives head coach Adams first win in season opener

High school volleyball: Benton gives head coach Adams first win in season...

The Benton Lady Tigers gave new head coach Sondra Adams her first victory Monday night.

Benton defeated West Ouachita 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 in its season opener in West Monroe.

In other openers, Airline fell to Natchitoches Central 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 at Airline, and Haughton lost to West Monroe 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 at Haughton.

Parkway opens its season Tuesday against Loyola College Prep at home at 6 p.m.

At West Ouachita, Erin Martin led Benton in kills (nine), digs (nine) and aces (five). She also had one assist.

Abby Schroeder had a team-high 19 assists along with five kills, six digs and one block.

Emma Rutledge led the team in blocks with four. She also had five kills, three digs and one ace.

Benton plays Loyola in its home opener at 6 Thursday.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings came close to taking the first set.

Down 20-17, Airline scored four straight points to take a 21–20 lead. Natchitoches Central tied it at 21, but the Lady Vikings won the next point to regain the lead.

After Natchitoches Central tied it again, Airline grabbed a 23-22 lead.

The Lady Chiefs then reeled off the next three points to take the set.

Airline’s Jacqueline Clem had four kills, three blocks and three digs.

Emily Younger had five kills and two blocks. Sicily Fontaine had 16 digs and one ace.

Ma’Kira Carpenter, a 6-foot middle hitter, was a difference maker for the Lady Chiefs, who finished second in District 1-I last season.

Airline hosts West Ouachita at 6 Tuesday.

Haughton will also be looking for its first victory Tuesday. The Lady Bucs visit former District 1-II rival Northwood at 4:30.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.