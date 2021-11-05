High school volleyball: Benton, Haughton fall in first round of playoffs

The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs lost in the first round of the LHSAA playoffs Thursday, bringing the curtain down on the 2021 season in Bossier Parish.

Benton, the No. 32 seed, lost to No. 1 seed and defending state champion Dominican 25-9, 25-11, 25-7 in a Division I match in New Orleans.

Benton, which completed the program’s fourth season, also lost to Dominican last year in the first round.

The Lady Tigers finished 15-15. Dominican improved to 42-2.

Haughton also had a rematch. The Lady Bucs defeated Helen Cox in five sets last year at Haughton.

Thursday’s match in Harvey almost went the distance, too.

The No. 12 seed Lady Saints won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-7. The Lady Bucs rallied in the third, winning 25-20,

Haughton, the No. 21 seed, had several set points in the fourth set before losing a heartbreaker 28-26.

Kaely Bettisworth led the Lady Bucs in kills with nine. She also had 10 digs and two aces.

Averi Phillips had 12 assists, five aces and five kills. Brooklynn Bockhaus had seven kills and a block.

Ella Vickers had 13 assists. Haylee Crowder had 12 digs.

Sara White had five kills and two blocks. Ariana Mathews had five kills and six digs. Katelynn Boldt had three digs and an assist.

Haughton finished 12-18. The Lady Bucs won their fifth straight District 1-II title. Haughton is moving up to Division I next season.

Helen Cox improved to 18-5.