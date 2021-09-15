High school volleyball: Benton, Haughton win district matches

The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs won district matches Tuesday.

Benton defeated Pineville 25-16, 25-10, 25-20 in a District 1-I match at Pineville. Haughton downed Huntington 25-17, 25-8, 25-22 in a District 1-II match at Huntington.

In another District 1-I match, Airline fell to West Monroe in four sets at Airline.

In a non-district match Monday, Parkway defeated Haughton 25-20, 25-17, 25-13 at Haughton.

At Pineville, Erin Martin and Allie Maranto led Benton in kills with seven and six, respectively. Martin also had six aces and three digs. Maranto also had two digs and one ace.

Daly Nagot had four kills, three digs and two blocks.

Abby Schroeder had 14 assists and three kills. Tatum Waites had four digs and three aces.

Kaitlyn Masters had four kills, three aces, one assist and one block. Macie Nance had two digs and one kill.

Benton (4-4, 1-2) is scheduled to visit Loyola College Prep in a non-district match Thursday.

At Huntington, the Lady Bucs improved to 2-7 overall and 2-1 in district. Haughton is scheduled to host Northwood Wednesday.

At Airline, the first two sets were tight with West Monroe prevailing 25-23 and 25-22. The Lady Vikings extended the match with a 25-19 victory in the third. But West Monroe (4-1, 1-1) closed the match with a 25-16 victory in the fourth,

Airline (5-5, 2-1) visits Ruston in a non-district match Thursday.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers evened their record at 2-2 with the victory over Haughton.

Parkway is scheduled to host Many in a non-district match Wednesday.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.