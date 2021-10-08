High school volleyball: Benton, Haughton win matches

The Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs won matches Thursday.

Benton defeated Loyola College Prep in four sets in a non-district match at Benton. Haughton defeated Huntington in straight sets in a District 1-II match at Haughton.

Elsewhere, the Airline Lady Vikings fell to West Monroe in four sets in a non-district match on the road. The Parkway Lady Panthers lost a heartbreaker to Many in five sets in a non-district match at Many.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers won the first set 25-21. After the Lady Flyers evened the match with a 25-22 victory in the second set, Benton took the final two 25-22 and 25-14.

Daly Nagot had a strong match across the board with eight kills, seven digs, four aces and three blocks.

Abby Schroeder posted points in every category. She had 14 assists, eight aces, five kills, three blocks and one dig.

Erin Martin had eight kills, four digs and three blocks. Tatum Waites had nine digs, four aces and two kills.

Kaitlyn Masters had eight assists, four aces and two digs. Allie Maranto had five digs and three kills.

Evan McConnell had two kills, two assists, one dig and one block. Hannah Eason had three digs. Celeste Malmay had three kills.

Benton improved to 8-7.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs improved to 8-14 overall and 8-2 in district. Caddo Magnet (9-1) and West Ouachita (8-1) lead the district. Haughton, which has won four straight district titles, has both left on its schedule.

At West Monroe, Airline dropped the first two sets 25-22 and 25-18. The Lady Vikings rallied with a 25-23 victory in the third. But the Lady Rebels closed out the match 25-18 in the fourth.

Airline dropped to 7-10.

At Many, Parkway won the first set 25-19 then dominated the second 25-5. The Lady Panthers then lost the next two by the narrowest of margins, 25-23 and 25-23. The decisive fifth also went down to the wire with Many winning 15-13.

It was Parkway’s second tough loss this week. The Lady Panthers dropped a District 1-I match to Captain Shreve in five sets on Tuesday at home.

Parkway won the first set 25-15 then lost the second 25-17 and third 25-13. The Lady Panthers evened the match with a 25-23 victory in the fourth. But Shreve pulled out a 15-13 victory in the fifth.

Parkway dropped to 8-12 overall and 2-4 in district.