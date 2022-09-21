High school volleyball: Benton notches another district victory

The Benton Lady Tigers defeated Southwood 25-9, 25-5, 25-12 in a District 1-I match Tuesday at Benton.

The Lady Tigers improved to 8-4 overall and 3-0 in district.

Erin Martin had nine kills, four aces and one dig. Abby Schroeder had 20 assists, two digs, two kills and two aces.

Emma Rutledge had four aces, two kills, two digs, one assist and one block.

Last Friday and Saturday in Lake Charles, Benton played five matches in the Barbe tournament, winning two.

The Lady Tigers defeated Acadiana two sets to one and Northside Christian two to none. Tournament matches are best-of-three sets. Benton lost to Ascension Episcopal and Barbe in straight sets and Breaux Bridge in three.

Benton visits Parkway Thursday in a District 1-I match.

In another District 1-I match Tuesday, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 27-25, 25-13, 25-23 at Shreve.

Sara White had seven kills, two aces and a block. Ariana Mathews had 11 assists and four kills.

Haylee Crowder had 11 digs and three aces. Maddie Polk had three kills.

Haughton is playing in the Ruston tournament Friday and Saturday.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.