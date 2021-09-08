High school volleyball: Benton notches first win of season

The Benton Lady Tigers picked up their first victory of the season Wednesday, defeating Red River in straight sets in a non-district match at Benton.

Benton won 25-4, 25-7 and 25-10.

Abby Schroeder had four kills, three aces and four assists. Kaitlyn Masters had five aces and five assists.

Erin Martin had four kills and three aces. Daly Nagot had two kills, one ace and one assist,

Tatum Waites had five aces and one dig.

Celeste Malmay had two assists and one kill. Abby Hine had two kills.

Lauryn Posey had one ace and one dig. Evan McConnell had one kill.

Allie Maranto and Renee Ashley had one block each.

Benton (1-2) was coming off a tough District 1-I loss to Parkway. The Lady Tigers took a two sets to none lead, but the Lady Panthers won the next three, including 15-12 in the decisive fifth.

Masters had nine kills and 12 assists. Schroeder had 23 assists along with seven aces, three kills and one block.

Maranto had 11 kills and three aces. Posey had two kills.

Benton is scheduled to play in the Calvary Baptist tournament Saturday.