High school volleyball: Benton, Parkway win non-district matches; Airline hosts Byrd Tuesday with district lead on the line

The Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers picked up non-district victories Monday.

Benton defeated West Ouachita 25-19, 25-21, 25-14 at home, and Parkway defeated Loyola 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 on the road .

In another non-district match, Haughton fell to Calvary Baptist in 25-12, 25-12, 25-14 at Calvary.

Benton improved to 11-4. The Lady Tigers visit Haughton in a District 1-I match Wednesday.

Parkway improved to 6-14. The Lady Panthers host Haughton Tuesday.

At Calvary Baptist, Haylee Crowder had 14 digs and one ace. Maddie Polk had six kills.

Ella Vickers had four kills and 11 assists. Kinsley Brotherton and Shaniya Perkins had three kills each.

Haughton dropped to 7-10. Calvary Baptist improved to 13-4 with its sixth straight victory.

In a big District 1-I game Tuesday, Airline (11-6, 3-0) hosts Byrd (7-8, 3-0) with the district lead on the line.