High school volleyball: Benton posts non-district victory

The Benton Lady Tigers defeated West Ouachita in straight sets in a non-district match Monday at home.

Benton won the first set 25-21 then dominated the second 25-8. The third was tight, but the Lady Tigers pulled out a 28-26 win to close out the match.

Benton (12-9) hosts Byrd on Tuesday in a District 1-I match. A win would boost the Lady Tigers’ playoff chances.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Benton is No. 33 in the Division I power ranking. The top 32 teams in the final rankings make the playoffs.

In a non-district match, the Haughton Lady Bucs fell to Natchitoches Central 25-14, 25-18, 25-22 at home.

Haughton (8-16) resumes district District 1-II play at Northwood on Tuesday. The Lady Bucs host West Ouachita in a big district matchup Wednesday,

Haughton trails district leaders West Ouachita and Caddo Magnet by one game in the loss column. At No. 25 in the power rankings, the Lady Bucs are in good shape to make the playoffs.

Natchitoches Central (17-7) extended its winning streak to nine straight.

In other District 1-I matches Tuesday, Airline (8-15, 3-5) hosts leader Ruston (23-9, 7-0), and Parkway (9-17) hosts Pineville.

Airline is No. 39 in the power rankings. Ruston (23-9, 7-0) is No. 14. The Lady Bearcats have won 13 in a row.

Parkway is No. 40 in the power rankings.

At Benton, Erin Martin led the Lady Tigers with nine kills. She also had two digs, one ace and one block.

Daly Nagot had a team-high 11 digs along with seven kills.

Kaitlyn Masters led the team in assists with 16. She also had seven digs, three aces and one kill.

Abby Schroeder had 12 assists, three kills and one ace.

Allie Maranto had seven digs, four aces and two kills. Tatum Waites had eight digs and two kills.

Celeste Malmay had six kills. Evan McConnell had one kill and one dig.

At Haughton, Haylee Crowder had 10 digs. Averi Phillips had seven assists and a block.

Ariana Mathews had six digs, two kills and one ace. Brooklynn Bockhaus had four kills and one block. Sara White had four kills.

Benton split four matches in the Baton Rouge tournament last Friday and Saturday.

The Lady Tigers defeated Woodlawn-Baton Rouge and Scotlandville and lost to Baton Rouge and University Lab.

Nagot had seven digs, five kills and three blocks against Woodlawn. Abby Schroeder had six assists, one kill, one dig and one ace.

Martin had three kills and three digs. Masters had four digs, three assists and one kill. Maranto had three kills and two digs.

Martin had six kills, four aces and two digs against Scotlandville. Nagot had five kills, three digs, one ace and one block.

Maranto had five aces, four kills and one dig. Masters had seven assists, two digs and one ace. Schroeder had five assists, two digs and two kills.

Masters had six digs and two assists against University Lab. Maranto had six digs and one kill. Nagot had three digs and two kills. Schroeder had three kills and two assists.

Nagot had three kills and three digs against Baton Rouge. Maranto had four digs, one ace and one kill. Masters had two assists, two digs and two aces. Schroeder had two kills, two assists and one block.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.