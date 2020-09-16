High school volleyball: Benton routs Pineville, improves to 3-0; Parkway, Airline fall

The Benton Lady Tigers emerged as the only undefeated volleyball team in Bossier Parish after Tuesday night’s matches.

Benton defeated Pineville 25-9, 25-9, 25-20 in a District 1-I match at Benton. The Lady Tigers improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in district.

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings both lost District 1-I matches.

Parkway fell to Byrd 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 at Parkway. Airline almost pulled off a massive fourth-set comeback before falling to host West Monroe 25-7, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20.

At Benton, Daly Nagot continued her strong start to the season with six kills and two digs. Erin Martin led the Lady Tigers in aces with six. She also had one kill and one dig.

Gracyn Badiali had 10 total points with three aces, four kills and three blocks.

Andie Taylor had three aces and two kills. Tatum Waites had three aces and one dig.

Kaitlyn Masters had three aces. Abby Schroeder (one ace), Harlie Erickson (one dig) and Emma Hoffman (one kill) also contributed to the victory.

The match was the season opener for Pineville.

Benton visits Natchitoches Central Thursday in another district contest.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in district. Byrd improved to 3-0 and 1-0.

The Lady Panthers trailed 24-16 in the final set then saved four match points before the Lady Jackets closed out the match.

Parkway, which lost to Calvary Baptist in four sets in a non-district match Monday, hosts Many in a non-district match Thursday at 5.

At West Monroe, Airline turned things around after a slow start to even the match at one set apiece. The Lady Vikings grabbed an early lead in the third set but the Lady Rebels rallied.

The score was tied at 20, but West Monroe won five of the next six points to take a 2-1 lead.

After the Lady Vikings won the first two points of the fourth set, the Lady Rebels rolled off 15 straight points for a 15-2 lead.

West Monroe still led 19-5 when Airline got on a roll. The Lady Vikings won 12 of the next 15 points to get within 22-17.

After the Lady Rebels extended the lead to 24-17, Airline saved three match points before falling.

Airline dropped to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in district. The Lady Vikings visit Haughton in a non-district match Thursday.

West Monroe improved to 3-1 and 1-1.

Note: Individual match statistics provided by coaches.